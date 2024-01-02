Embedded Computing Design

ASUS IoT: Tinker Board S R2.0 - ARM-based SBC with Enhanced and Better Compatibility

January 02, 2024

Product Description:

The new and improved Tinker Board S R2.0 is a single board computer (SBC) that offers greater durability, better stability and an overall improved user experience for DIY enthusiasts and makers everywhere.

With its powerful and modern quad-core ARM-based processor — the Rockchip RK3288-CG.W — Tinker Board S R2.0 series offers significantly improved performance versus other popular SBC boards. Powered by an ARM-based Mali™️-T764 GPU, Tinker Board S R2.0's GPU and fixed-function processors allow for a wide range of uses, including high-quality media playback, gaming, computer vision, gesture recognition, image stabilization and processing, as well as computational photography and more.

Highlights:

  • Rockchip Quad-Core RK3288-CG.W processor
  • 2GB Dual Channel DDR3
  • Integrated Graphics Processor ARM®️ Mali™️-T764 GPU*1
  • 16GB eMMC Micro SD(TF) card slot
  • RTL GB LAN
  • 4 x USB 2.0

Product Website Link:https://tinker-board.asus.com/series/tinker-board-s-r2.html

Datasheet Link:https://tinker-board.asus.com/series/tinker-board-s-r2.html

