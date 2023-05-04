The Metaverse in a Fab

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Syed Alam, High Tech Industry Global Lead at Accenture, examines the connection and integration of digital twins in an “industrial metaverse,” and how companies and engineers can get started creating their own factory floor metaverse.

Next, we’re exploring the exploited Apache Superset Data Visualization & Exploration Tool, popularized on GitHub and uncovered by the Horizon3.ai research team, in our Exploited series. How did this happen? I’ll give you a hint, the attackers used a SECRET_KEY.

But first, the Insiders discuss the widely-discussed, used, and anticipated growth of the artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT. Released in November 2022, the chatbot has now spanned across various industries, which further raises concerns surrounding AI and how it is impacting government, education, and multiple business sectors. But is it for better or for worse?