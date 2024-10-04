ByteSnap Design Collaborates with Particle to Innovate Efficient and Scalable Integrated IoT Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: ByteSnap Design ByteSnap Design announced a collaboration with Particle to innovate the development of efficient and scalable integrated IoT solutions utilizing ByteSnap Design’s proficiency in embedded systems development and Particle’s IoT infrastructure to provide optimized connectivity for automotive, healthcare, and smart cities.

The partnership will maintain a goal to simplify IoT development with embeddable modules and off-the-shelf gateways, all integrated into the Particle IoT Platform-as-a-Service. According to the companies, a beginning project will be a design of an IoT module that provides industrial security and straightforward integration across various platforms and devices.



"By combining our deep knowledge of embedded systems with Particle’s cutting-edge IoT technology, we are poised to offer our clients unparalleled integrated solutions," said Graeme Wintle, Director at ByteSnap Design. "This partnership underscores our commitment to remaining at the forefront of the development of connected devices that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

