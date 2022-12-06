Call for Abstracts Smart Manufacturing Day Virtual Conference

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

ABSTRACT SUBMISSION DEADLINE: Friday, January 13, 2023

Smart Manufacturing Day is a virtual conference, produced by Embedded Computing Design. Proposals for speaking opportunities are now being accepted. The conference will focus on the various technologies required for today’s (and tomorrow’s) smart manufacturing platforms. That could include:

Deploying artificial intelligence and machine learning in industrial platforms

Vision systems

Adherence to Industry 4.0

Safety and security

Attendees of the Smart Manufacturing Day virtual conference are hardware and software designers and developers, board and systems engineers, and systems integrators.



FORMAT

All session proposals must be educational and non-commercial in nature. Do not submit a proposal that promotes your company or its products. Sales pitches and/or product-centric presentations will not be considered for inclusion in the conference program. Most talks will have a duration of 20-30 minutes, which includes short intro and short Q&A with moderator.

SPEAKER GUIDELINES

Speakers will not be compensated for presenting. Accepted speakers will be required to sign and submit a speaker agreement and provide an electronic copy of their presentation by a specific date prior to the conference.



PROPOSAL WILL BE EVALUATED IN TERMS OF

Importance of topic to conference attendees

Inclusion of a real-world example

Objective, educational, non-commercial content

Knowledge, experience, and presentation skills of the speaker

Submit your abstract (100 words or less) to Rich Nass at [email protected]. Include the title of talk, the abstract, and the speaker's name, title and email address. Deadline is Jan. 13.

For more information, visit: https://www.dropbox.com/s/8g9sbkft7to60z8/ECD-2023-Virtual-Events-Overview-%26-Sponsorships.pdf?dl=0