Embedded Executive: Michael Rada, Industry 5.0 Expert

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

I have said for some time that there is a lot of confusion over what Industry 5.0 actually is. In this situation, I use the old “ask five people, get five different answers” axiom.

Michael Rada, who has been following this standard since its inception, begs to differ, saying that there is no confusion. It’s very black and white. To that end, I thought it would be appropriate to have Michael come on as a guest to explain A) what the spec actually says, and B) why there is confusion. Hear what he has to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.