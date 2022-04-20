Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Michael Rada, Industry 5.0 Expert

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

April 20, 2022

Embedded Executive: Michael Rada, Industry 5.0 Expert

I have said for some time that there is a lot of confusion over what Industry 5.0 actually is. In this situation, I use the old “ask five people, get five different answers” axiom.

Michael Rada, who has been following this standard since its inception, begs to differ, saying that there is no confusion. It’s very black and white. To that end, I thought it would be appropriate to have Michael come on as a guest to explain A) what the spec actually says, and B) why there is confusion. Hear what he has to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

