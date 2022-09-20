Embedded Computing Design

IIC Supports Next Generation Boating Ecosystems

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 20, 2022

News

In support of the next generation of boating ecosystems, the Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) released the Marine Management Test Drive.

Ahoy, LLC, IoTeX, and Basset Yacht & Boat are joining in the testing. According to the IIC, the platform is centered around the IoTeX MachineFi with Web3 infrastructure, an NFT marketplace, a utility token, dApps, and digital twin implementation.

Ahoy is working on decentralizing utilization, management, ownership, renting, docking, and financing for marine-based assets, “With the Marine Management Test Drive, we’re showing boaters and marina owners how, thanks to MachineFi Lab technology, they can turn underutilized resources, stagnant occupancies, and user data into reliable sources of revenue,” said John Paul Zable, CEO and Founder, Ahoy.

Visit here for more information about the Marine Management Test Drive.

 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Security
Automotive
TASKING Acquires iSYSTEM

September 20, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Product of the Week: APLEX’s PhanTAM Stainless Steel Panel PC and Display Solution Series

September 6, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Figure 1. The Industrial PC market is projected to grow to more than $6.1 billion in the next five years on the strength of DIN rail mount Industrial Box PCs. (Source: MarketsandMarkets)
PICMG ModBlox7™: An Open, Flexible Standard for the Growing Industrial Box PC Market

September 20, 2022

MORE
Storage
Embedded Executive: Frank Chen, CEO, Exascend

September 14, 2022

MORE