IIC Supports Next Generation Boating Ecosystems

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

In support of the next generation of boating ecosystems, the Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) released the Marine Management Test Drive.

Ahoy, LLC, IoTeX, and Basset Yacht & Boat are joining in the testing. According to the IIC, the platform is centered around the IoTeX MachineFi with Web3 infrastructure, an NFT marketplace, a utility token, dApps, and digital twin implementation.

Ahoy is working on decentralizing utilization, management, ownership, renting, docking, and financing for marine-based assets, “With the Marine Management Test Drive, we’re showing boaters and marina owners how, thanks to MachineFi Lab technology, they can turn underutilized resources, stagnant occupancies, and user data into reliable sources of revenue,” said John Paul Zable, CEO and Founder, Ahoy.

Visit here for more information about the Marine Management Test Drive.