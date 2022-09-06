Next-Generation Processors Push the Technology Envelope for Digital Signage & Industrial Applications

Whitepaper

Intel’s Elkhart Lake Series of CPUs Permit Low-Power Fanless Connected Platforms

No one will dispute the impact the IoT has had on industrial and embedded applications. The benefits of having all your devices connected are immense. Many of these advances in the Industrial IoT (IIoT) come as a result of breakthrough technology in microprocessors and adjacent silicon . Particularly when vision comes into play, the amount of data that needs to be computed, analyzed, acted upon, and stored is huge, often into the multiple Terabytes. It takes a solution like Intel’s Elkhart Lake family to handle such massive amounts of data.

GIGAIPC is one vendor that offers embedded computers based on that powerful Intel®️ Elkhart Lake family of processors. Because of the CPU’ s extensive I/O capabilities, the GIGAIPC platforms are rich with I/O ports and multiple expansion slots to fit in the thriving Edge computing market, including digital signage and IoT gateways.