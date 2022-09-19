October 25, 2022: Hardware Pioneers Max

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Hardware Pioneers

London. Hardware Pioneers Max is holding its annual assembling on 25 October 2022. 2000 expected attendees comprising of engineers, business leaders, journalists, analysts, along with companies such as NXP, STMicroelectronics, Advantech, U-blox, and Kigen will be showcasing and providing information on products for IoT solutions.

The event is a collaboration to expand on how differing IoT solutions can be created and implemented.

According to the press release, the community can expect the sharing of the following knowledge:

Actionable advice and guidance from the IoT community

Get up to date with the latest trends and advancements in the sector

Opportunities to meet pioneering technical leaders, product managers, engineers and entrepreneurs who are building the next generation of IoT products

"The Hardware Pioneers Max event in London this October will bring together those that are responsible for ongoing IoT innovation, and the key stakeholders that are going to benefit from this," states David Bellisario, CEO of Hardware Pioneers.

For more information, visit hardwarepioneers.com