Product of the Week: OKW’s SOLID-BOX Plastic Enclosures For Industrial Electronics

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Plastic enclosures for industrial electronics, like desktop and wall-mount electronics, serve as protective cases or housings to shield devices against various environmental challenges. They are often designed to withstand mechanical impact, shock, and vibration, work as electric insulators to meet electrical isolation requirements, and withstand exposure to corrosive substances.

Designed to endure the aforementioned challenges are the SOLID-BOX sealed plastic enclosures from OKW. Equipped with IK 08 impact protection, the SOLID-BOX solution can be implemented in applications and environments such as HVAC, IoT and IIoT, electrical installations, measurement and control, agriculture and farming, sensor systems, and more.

OKW’s SOLID-BOX Plastic Enclosures in Action

The OKW SOLID-BOX enclosures are available 3 sizes: 115 (5.31” x 4.53” x 1.97”), 145 (7.09” x 5.71” x 2.36”), and 175 (8.86” x 6.89” x 2.76”), and in 2 standard colors: anthracite gray (RAL 7016) or light gray (RAL 7035) as standard. The enclosures feature mounting points on the rear in sizes 145 and 175 that match the hole patterns of VESA MIS-D 75/100.

The enclosures are equipped with a tamperproof and corrosion-resistant Torx lid, which is slightly sloped and recessed to support a membrane keypad or product label, and fixing screws placed outside the sealed interior. Lid screws are captive, and the screw channels under the trims support straight through, hidden wall mounting. Additionally, the enclosures can be installed “lid closed” to protect the seal and electronics.

The bottoms of the enclosures feature two recessed areas designed to protect connectors, switches, and other interfaces, while the insides support fastening pillars for PCBs, DIN rails, and mounting plates.

The SOLID-BOX solution is fully equipped for industrial environments supporting IP 66/67 protection class and IK 08 impact protection and is made of durable PC+ABS-FR (UL 94 V-0). The enclosure material also contains flame-retardant V-0 rated material (1.50 mm), supports chlorine- and bromine-free flame resistance, and features an increased heat distortion temperature (Vicat/B 120 = 110°C).

Getting Started with OKW’s SOLID-BOX Plastic Enclosures

The OKW plastic enclosures can be further customized and configured with included accessories like top panel retainers, internal hinges (for regular opening), non-slip feet for desktop use, and self-tapping screws (for PCBs or DIN rails). OKW also offers a variety of compatible cable glands (M12 to M20) and cable bushings.

The SOLID-BOX solution can be further customized by OKW with CNC machining, printing and laser marking of logos and legends, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, and installation/assembly of accessories. If requested, OKW can also custom mold enclosures with special colors and materials

For a closer look into the plastic IP 66/67 enclosures for industrial electronics, check out the video below from the company’s YouTube channel:

Additional Resources: