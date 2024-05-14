Embedded Computing Design

Road to COMPUTEX: Wincomm Shares its Innovative Stainless Panel PC WTP Series

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 14, 2024

Blog

Road to COMPUTEX: Wincomm Shares its Innovative Stainless Panel PC WTP Series
Image Credit: Wincomm

Our Road to COMPUTEX sees our first visit with Wincomm where it will be in booth PO504. During the exhibition, Wincomm will introduce the Wincomm stainless panel PC WTP series, featuring advanced power management, high computing power, up to Intel 13th /14th generation (Code name: Raptor Lake) core processor, and support for Nvidia / Intel graphic cards.

The series has full IP waterproof testing, 100% dustproof guarantee, operating temperatures of -20 to 60 degree C, while delivering a sunlight readable and “explosion proof” panel PC ideal for outdoor, food, and harsh environment applications.

Booth Highlights:

WMP-19S/22S/24S

  • Intel 13th / 14th Gen. Core Processor
  • Nvidia MXM RTX-A4500 / A2000 / A1000
  • Optional UPS Battery
  • Up to 6 x USB Type A, 1 X USB Type C, 6 X COM, 1 X PCIex4 Expansion
  • Support Power Up to 250W
  • 2 X Display Out, 1 x Video In (HDMI)

 

 

WPC-789-PIS

  • Intel 13th / 14th Gen. Core Processor
  • Nvidia RTX-A6000 / A4000 / A2000
  • Power Supply Unit Inside, Up to Power 500W
  • Up to 7 USB Type A, 1 X USB Type C, 2 X COM, 3 X LAN
  • Up to Three Storage, 4TB

WMP-15P/19P/22P-IP54/24P-IP54

  • Intel 12th / 13th Gen. Core Processor
  • IP65 Front, IPX1 Rear for 15P/19P, IP54 Rear for 22P-IP54/24P-IP54
  • Optional UPS Battery
  • Up to 6 x USB Type A, 6 x COM, 2 X Display Output, 1 x PCIex4 Expansion
  • Support Power Up to 100/180W

 

 

 

For more information on Wincomm’s offerings, visit wincommusa.com.

For more information on COMPUTEX 2024, visit computextaipei.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Topic Tags
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Infineon
Choose the Right Wi-Fi 6 Solution to Connect Your AI-Enabled Smart Factory

May 9, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

February 6, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Wincomm
Road to COMPUTEX: Wincomm Shares its Innovative Stainless Panel PC WTP Series

May 14, 2024

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Neousys Technology
Neousys Technology Releases its Rugged Compact Fanless Computer with a Flattop Heatsink: Nuvo-9531-FT

May 14, 2024

MORE