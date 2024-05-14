Road to COMPUTEX: Wincomm Shares its Innovative Stainless Panel PC WTP Series

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Wincomm

Our Road to COMPUTEX sees our first visit with Wincomm where it will be in booth PO504. During the exhibition, Wincomm will introduce the Wincomm stainless panel PC WTP series, featuring advanced power management, high computing power, up to Intel 13th /14th generation (Code name: Raptor Lake) core processor, and support for Nvidia / Intel graphic cards.

The series has full IP waterproof testing, 100% dustproof guarantee, operating temperatures of -20 to 60 degree C, while delivering a sunlight readable and “explosion proof” panel PC ideal for outdoor, food, and harsh environment applications.

Booth Highlights:

WMP-19S/22S/24S

Intel 13th / 14th Gen. Core Processor

Nvidia MXM RTX-A4500 / A2000 / A1000

Optional UPS Battery

Up to 6 x USB Type A, 1 X USB Type C, 6 X COM, 1 X PCIex4 Expansion

Support Power Up to 250W

2 X Display Out, 1 x Video In (HDMI)

WPC-789-PIS

Intel 13th / 14th Gen. Core Processor

Nvidia RTX-A6000 / A4000 / A2000

Power Supply Unit Inside, Up to Power 500W

Up to 7 USB Type A, 1 X USB Type C, 2 X COM, 3 X LAN

Up to Three Storage, 4TB

WMP-15P/19P/22P-IP54/24P-IP54

Intel 12th / 13th Gen. Core Processor

IP65 Front, IPX1 Rear for 15P/19P, IP54 Rear for 22P-IP54/24P-IP54

Optional UPS Battery

Up to 6 x USB Type A, 6 x COM, 2 X Display Output, 1 x PCIex4 Expansion

Support Power Up to 100/180W

For more information on Wincomm’s offerings, visit wincommusa.com.

For more information on COMPUTEX 2024, visit computextaipei.com.