Road to COMPUTEX: Wincomm Shares its Innovative Stainless Panel PC WTP Series
May 14, 2024
Blog
Our Road to COMPUTEX sees our first visit with Wincomm where it will be in booth PO504. During the exhibition, Wincomm will introduce the Wincomm stainless panel PC WTP series, featuring advanced power management, high computing power, up to Intel 13th /14th generation (Code name: Raptor Lake) core processor, and support for Nvidia / Intel graphic cards.
The series has full IP waterproof testing, 100% dustproof guarantee, operating temperatures of -20 to 60 degree C, while delivering a sunlight readable and “explosion proof” panel PC ideal for outdoor, food, and harsh environment applications.
Booth Highlights:
WMP-19S/22S/24S
- Intel 13th / 14th Gen. Core Processor
- Nvidia MXM RTX-A4500 / A2000 / A1000
- Optional UPS Battery
- Up to 6 x USB Type A, 1 X USB Type C, 6 X COM, 1 X PCIex4 Expansion
- Support Power Up to 250W
- 2 X Display Out, 1 x Video In (HDMI)
WPC-789-PIS
- Intel 13th / 14th Gen. Core Processor
- Nvidia RTX-A6000 / A4000 / A2000
- Power Supply Unit Inside, Up to Power 500W
- Up to 7 USB Type A, 1 X USB Type C, 2 X COM, 3 X LAN
- Up to Three Storage, 4TB
WMP-15P/19P/22P-IP54/24P-IP54
- Intel 12th / 13th Gen. Core Processor
- IP65 Front, IPX1 Rear for 15P/19P, IP54 Rear for 22P-IP54/24P-IP54
- Optional UPS Battery
- Up to 6 x USB Type A, 6 x COM, 2 X Display Output, 1 x PCIex4 Expansion
- Support Power Up to 100/180W
For more information on Wincomm’s offerings, visit wincommusa.com.
For more information on COMPUTEX 2024, visit computextaipei.com.