Road to embedded world '23: Taipei City, Taiwan, ECSIPC

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

ECSIPC will be participating at Embedded World located in hall 1 booth 540 where it will be showcasing the complete LIVA Mini PC family, All-in-One PC, commercial and industrial motherboards, and EV charger.

LIVA Mini PC: Designed for Every Business Need

LIVA Mini PC Family, including mini-size Q series, energy-saving Z series, industrial M series and high-performance One series, provides all kinds of models for various CPU from entry level to high level like Intel, AMD and Rockchip and for different operation system like windows, Linux, ubuntu and Android.

The mini pc is ideal for differing applications including:

Digital signage

Self-service kiosk

Retail

Education

Edge computing

IoT

Transportation

Factory automation

LIVA G24-MH610 AiO - Built for Commercial Environments

Supported by Intel 12th & 13th Gen processor and expandable memory/storage design, the powerful LIVA G24-MH610 offers excellent computing performance and large storage capacity fulfilling various multitasking for home and business purposes.

With the full HD 23.8-inch LED display, the LIVA G24-MH610 can present vivid images and contrast under full HD resolution. To provide users the best viewing and operating experience, the LIVA G24-MH610 features 178 degrees wide viewing angle and 10-point touchscreen on the display and equips a display stand with adjustable tile angle function.

ECSIPC Motherboards for Industrial Applications

The industrial H610H7-IM1 motherboard supports Intel 12th & 13th Generation Core processors, with support for cost-effective DDR4 up to 64GB capacity. Industrial-focused features include 10 COM ports, support for wide temperature operation, product longevity, and reliability commitment.

Beyond industrial applications, the H610H7-IM1 is suitable for kiosk, POS, panel PC, vending machines, ATM banking terminals, healthcare equipment, and factory automation.

Speed Up Your Skills with the Ultimate Gaming Motherboard

Build your dream gaming PC with ECSIPC’s new flagship ‘LEET’ Z790H7-A gaming motherboard. Designed for the latest Intel 13th Generation Core Processors with up to 24 CPU cores, it supports four DDR5 DIMMs with up to 128GB total capacity, PCIe 5.0 graphics, and PCIe expansion 4.0 slots, super-fast 2.5Gb LAN, and the latest wireless networking.

For more information, please visit, www.ecsipc.com/.