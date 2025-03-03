The Road to embedded world: AntennaWare to Highlight BodyWave and Omni-Wave

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: AntennaWare embedded world will host AntennaWare at Booth 3-109 where it will highlight its BodyWave antennas. AntennaWare will demonstrate the improved connectivity of BodyWave antennas for wearables, effectively addressing detuning and body blocking issues that interfere with signals, even in non-line-of-sight (NLoS) scenarios.

Utilizing a unique wave propagation mechanism, BodyWave antennas effectively channel radio signals around the body, increasing coverage in obstructed scenarios and providing an extra link budget exceeding 10dB relative to conventional solutions.

Showcasing BodyWave’s wireless reliability, a variety of partner applications will be featured at the booth. The revolutionary products elevate wireless performance across IIoT location tracking, monitoring, audio, and medical industries.

Visitors at the AntennaWare booth will witness live demonstrations of BodyWave antenna technology. The difficult RF conditions of a tradeshow floor, including high noise levels and NLoS disruptions, create an optimal environment to validate BodyWave’s effectiveness.

AntennaWare will also showcase partner products utilizing BodyWave antennas to elevate wireless performance in applications such as pro and consumer audio, real-time location tracking, and sports wearables, supporting UWB, DECT, BLE, and Sub-GHz frequencies.

Omni-Wave will be unveiled at embedded world as the lowest-profile omni-directional antenna for metal platforms, it delivers monopole-grade performance with the convenience of printed and chip antennas.

Omni-Wave Supports:

IOT tracking and sensing of machinery, vehicles and assets

Monitoring machines and vehicles

Remote and Environmental monitoring

Widely distributed sensing

For more information, visit antennaware.co.uk.