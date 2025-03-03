The Road to embedded world: AntennaWare to Highlight BodyWave and Omni-Wave

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: AntennaWare

embedded world will host AntennaWare at Booth 3-109 where it will highlight its BodyWave antennas. AntennaWare will demonstrate the improved connectivity of BodyWave antennas for wearables, effectively addressing detuning and body blocking issues that interfere with signals, even in non-line-of-sight (NLoS) scenarios.

Utilizing a unique wave propagation mechanism, BodyWave antennas effectively channel radio signals around the body, increasing coverage in obstructed scenarios and providing an extra link budget exceeding 10dB relative to conventional solutions.

Showcasing BodyWave’s wireless reliability, a variety of partner applications will be featured at the booth. The revolutionary products elevate wireless performance across IIoT location tracking, monitoring, audio, and medical industries.

Visitors at the AntennaWare booth will witness live demonstrations of BodyWave antenna technology. The difficult RF conditions of a tradeshow floor, including high noise levels and NLoS disruptions, create an optimal environment to validate BodyWave’s effectiveness.

BodyWave antennas resolve body blocking and detuning issues, delivering a remarkable 10dB+ increase in link budget under NLoS conditions when compared to other technologies.

AntennaWare will also showcase partner products utilizing BodyWave antennas to elevate wireless performance in applications such as pro and consumer audio, real-time location tracking, and sports wearables, supporting UWB, DECT, BLE, and Sub-GHz frequencies.

Omni-Wave will be unveiled at embedded world as the lowest-profile omni-directional antenna for metal platforms, it delivers monopole-grade performance with the convenience of printed and chip antennas.

Omni-Wave Supports:

  • IOT tracking and sensing of machinery, vehicles and assets
  • Monitoring machines and vehicles
  • Remote and Environmental monitoring
  • Widely distributed sensing

For more information, visit antennaware.co.uk.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

