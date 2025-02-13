The Road to embedded world: Mizar Innovation Empowers Industrial and Aerospace Advancements
February 13, 2025
Mizar Innovation will be stationed at booth 1-500 during embedded world 2025. It will showcase its designs of wireless communication products for industrial sectors, satellite communications, and UAV systems. With a strong focus on wireless communication IC and module development, the company has introduced high-performance communication modules and UAV video transmission solutions. By integrating cutting-edge technology with industry knowledge, Mizar Innovation delivers innovative and reliable wireless solutions that empower industrial intelligence and aerospace advancements. Flagship products include the Real-time IoT Tracker System Module, and the Software Defined Radio Platform.
Real-time IoT Tracker System Module
Designed with the Cortex-M4 NB-IoT and GNSS SoC, this module meets 3GPP R13/R14 standards. It integrates an eSIM (ISO/IEC 7816 Std.) with multi-APN switching and features an onboard charger, making it easily adaptable for battery-powered applications across different regions. With support for multiple NB-IoT bands and increased transmission power, it ensures wider coverage. The GNSS SoC supports a low-power mode for energy efficiency and, under 3GPP compliance, can utilize EPO services for positioning assistance.
With a weight of less than 3g, this module utilizes edge solder pads and includes GND pads near each antenna port for improved efficiency. It is powered by a Li-Ion battery (3.4~4.2V) and features an onboard charging circuit. The UART interface supports firmware downloads and sensor integration, while dedicated PWRKEY and SYSRSTB functions enable smooth system operation. Evaluation and production are supported with an EVB and download board.
Software Defined Radio Platform
This development platform leverages the NRF9022 transceiver and Xilinx FPGA for wireless applications, enabling quick frequency tuning within the NRF9022-supported range. It offers adjustable channel bandwidths between 1 MHz and 56 MHz. The RF chip integrates two direct conversion receivers, two transmitters, and high dynamic range ADCs and DACs. With FPGA-supported digital interfaces, developers can achieve maximum design flexibility in a cost-efficient SDR solution.
RF FEATURES SPECIFICATION
- Compact self-contained RF module
- Frequency ranges from 200MHz to 2.4GHz
- 12-bits ADC and DAC
- Support 2R2T
- Support TDD/FDD
- Up to 20/40 MHz Bandwidth (2R2T/1R1T)
- TX/RX gain control: 90dB with 1 dB accuracy
- External PA w/ ADL5611
- External LNA w/ SPF5043
- Built-in IQ quadrature calibration and DC offset correction
FPGA FEATURES
- Xilinx ZYNQ XC7Z020-1CLG484
- Dual Corex-A9 processor
- 1GB memory
- 85K Programmable Logic Cells
- 100M/1000M PS Ethernet
- USB debug and programming
- Boot from on board flash or TF-Card
- User I/O includes KEY, LED and SWITCH
- USB OTG
- 32 Pins expansion I/O
SOFTWARE FEATURES
- Linux and non-OS driver
- RF DEBUG TOOL (GUI)
- LIBIIO compatible
- Support GNU Radio sink
- Provide MATLAB examples
Ideal applications include base-band protocol development and verification, general radio system, point-to-point communication system, low earth orbit satellite-based communication, and Micro/Pico cell base stations.
To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en
For more information, visit mizarinvt.com.