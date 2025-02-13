The Road to embedded world: Mizar Innovation Empowers Industrial and Aerospace Advancements

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Mizar Innovation Mizar Innovation will be stationed at booth 1-500 during embedded world 2025. It will showcase its designs of wireless communication products for industrial sectors, satellite communications, and UAV systems. With a strong focus on wireless communication IC and module development, the company has introduced high-performance communication modules and UAV video transmission solutions. By integrating cutting-edge technology with industry knowledge, Mizar Innovation delivers innovative and reliable wireless solutions that empower industrial intelligence and aerospace advancements. Flagship products include the Real-time IoT Tracker System Module, and the Software Defined Radio Platform.

Real-time IoT Tracker System Module

Designed with the Cortex-M4 NB-IoT and GNSS SoC, this module meets 3GPP R13/R14 standards. It integrates an eSIM (ISO/IEC 7816 Std.) with multi-APN switching and features an onboard charger, making it easily adaptable for battery-powered applications across different regions. With support for multiple NB-IoT bands and increased transmission power, it ensures wider coverage. The GNSS SoC supports a low-power mode for energy efficiency and, under 3GPP compliance, can utilize EPO services for positioning assistance.

With a weight of less than 3g, this module utilizes edge solder pads and includes GND pads near each antenna port for improved efficiency. It is powered by a Li-Ion battery (3.4~4.2V) and features an onboard charging circuit. The UART interface supports firmware downloads and sensor integration, while dedicated PWRKEY and SYSRSTB functions enable smooth system operation. Evaluation and production are supported with an EVB and download board.

Software Defined Radio Platform

This development platform leverages the NRF9022 transceiver and Xilinx FPGA for wireless applications, enabling quick frequency tuning within the NRF9022-supported range. It offers adjustable channel bandwidths between 1 MHz and 56 MHz. The RF chip integrates two direct conversion receivers, two transmitters, and high dynamic range ADCs and DACs. With FPGA-supported digital interfaces, developers can achieve maximum design flexibility in a cost-efficient SDR solution.

RF FEATURES SPECIFICATION

Compact self-contained RF module

Frequency ranges from 200MHz to 2.4GHz

12-bits ADC and DAC

Support 2R2T

Support TDD/FDD

Up to 20/40 MHz Bandwidth (2R2T/1R1T)

TX/RX gain control: 90dB with 1 dB accuracy

External PA w/ ADL5611

External LNA w/ SPF5043

Built-in IQ quadrature calibration and DC offset correction

FPGA FEATURES

Xilinx ZYNQ XC7Z020-1CLG484

Dual Corex-A9 processor

1GB memory

85K Programmable Logic Cells

100M/1000M PS Ethernet

USB debug and programming

Boot from on board flash or TF-Card

User I/O includes KEY, LED and SWITCH

USB OTG

32 Pins expansion I/O

SOFTWARE FEATURES

Linux and non-OS driver

RF DEBUG TOOL (GUI)

LIBIIO compatible

Support GNU Radio sink

Provide MATLAB examples

Ideal applications include base-band protocol development and verification, general radio system, point-to-point communication system, low earth orbit satellite-based communication, and Micro/Pico cell base stations.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit mizarinvt.com.