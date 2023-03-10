Best in Show Nominee: Silicon Labs - SiWx917

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The SiWx917 SoC is ideal for ultra-low power IoT wireless devices using Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth, Matter, and IP networking for secure cloud connectivity. The SiWx917 is a single-chip solution that is Matter-ready, includes an integrated applications processor, and offers industry-leading energy efficiency, making it ideal for battery-powered or energy-efficient IoT devices with always-on cloud connectivity. The SiWx917 supports OFDMA, MU-MIMO, BSS coloring, and other features that enable higher bandwidth and improved network efficiency in crowded environments, which allows for faster, more stable network coverage.

The SiWx917 is a fully integrated SoC that delivers exceptional compute power, faster machine learning processing, best-in-class security, enough memory to run wireless stacks and applications, and ultra-low current consumption for long battery life. This can help users reduce development costs and device footprint, future-proof their applications, and accelerate time to market. The SiWx917 is an extremely energy-efficient SoC with ultra-low power capability that delivers up to 50% lower power consumption than competing Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE combination SoCs, making it ideal for low-power IoT designs, especially battery-based designs.