congatec Introduces Its Ecosystem for TSN Networked Real-Time Factories and Critical Infrastructures

Image Courtesy of congatec Accelerating the real-time digitization

San Diego, CA. congatec, a leading vendor of embedded and edge computing technology, introduces its new ecosystem for TSN aimed at networked factories and critical infrastructures. The goal of the comprehensive edge computing platform portfolio for TSN is to make it as easy for real-time solution providers to build time sensitive networks for smart factory and critical infrastructure operators as deploying standard Ethernet infrastructures. Such entirely connected solutions need secure real-time gateway technologies to connect the brownfield and real-time clouds – both synchronized via Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) for various real-time services. The congatec solution platforms are prepared for reliable low-latency communication at the edge and include real-time hypervisor support for deterministic and secure data processing and data exchange between the devices and real-time clouds in harsh industrial environments. Target applications of the new TSN enabled ecosystem include industrial manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, aerospace, government, and public safety.

“All the various real-time connected industries must support high-bandwidth and low-latency communication from the devices to the real-time clouds and back again. Providers of such end-to-end solutions need highly homogeneous solution platforms along these data supply chains, from the edge servers of the network infrastructure to the distributed and mobile devices, to make implementation as easy as possible. congatec provides everything needed for such all-encompassing solution platforms – including all interface options to connect the distributed equipment and its peripherals and I/Os via 100Base-T1,” explains Christian Eder, Director Product Management at congatec.

congatec’s new TSN enabled edge computing ecosystem spans the entire range of latest Computer-on-Modules supporting even real-time enabled 5G cellular connectivity for real-time 5G clients and gateways, as well as server-grade real-time cloud and base station Server-on-Modules. All those modules are TSN enabled, support Real-Time Hypervisor technology and are prepared to host any third-party real-time enabled cellular 5G connectivity. OEMs can utilize these platforms to deploy their real-time applications in pre-configured real-time virtual machines, focusing all their attention on the development of the application instead of having to concern themselves with the specific settings required to enable the hardware to communicate via TSN. For local wired infrastructures between servers and clients, TSN enabled smart switching platforms are available as well. Personal integration support and training programs on how to implement IEEE 802.1 Qbv compliant TSN clock synchronization and time-triggered communication round off congatec’s TSN ecosystem offering.

More information on congatec’s entire edge computing ecosystem for TSN enabled real-time factories and critical infrastructures can be found at: https://www.congatec.com/en/technologies/tsn-ecosystem/