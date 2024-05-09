Klika Tech Collabs with Seeed Studio to Reform the IoT Sector

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Klika Tech Klika Tech announced a collaboration with Seeed Studio to reform the IoT sector by delivering advanced integrated solutions revolutionizing user experiences and technological development across various use cases. The combination of Klika Tech’s proficiency in cloud integration and IoT solution development with Seeed Studio’s advanced hardware, vows to open innovations that address key challenges in smart cities, healthcare, industrial automation, and environmental monitoring, and more.

Gennadiy M Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech offered, “Our partnership with Seeed Studio is offering businesses an unprecedented level of flexibility and scalability in building custom tailored IoT solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

During embedded world 2024, Klika Tech and Seeed Studio demonstrated ASTRA (Asset Tracking and Intelligence Platform) at Seeed’s Booth. The demo focused on the seamless integration of Seeed’s SenseCAP T1000 tracker devices with Klika Tech’s ASTRA platform, powered by AWS. Users learned how they can overcome general problems of linking remote sensors and smart devices to the cloud securely and in a cost-effective way. The solution utilizes LoRaWAN, and CoAP technologies for consistent connectivity even in isolated environments and enhancing asset tracking competence and ROI.

According to the company, visitors saw how to make data-driven decisions in real time, reduce costs, and eliminate vendor lock-in, while also learning about the true potential of a fully integrated asset tracking ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to partner with Klika Tech to push the boundaries of custom IoT solutions. Our joint asset tracking platform demo at Embedded World 2024 not only showcases the technical synergy between our companies but also highlights our commitment to driving innovation in the IoT space,” commented Eric Pan, Founder and CEO of Seeed Studio.

For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com.



