Microchip's Out of This World RT Gigabit Ethernet PHYs

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

May 24, 2023

News

Image Credit: Microchip

Chandler, Arizona. Microchips’s radiant tolerant (RT) Ethernet PHY family has a new member in its VSC8574RT PHY, an optional approach when modifying traditional connectivity interfaces to more efficient Ethernet solutions. For a simple substitution for a deployment ready RT device, the VCS8574RT PHY utilizes Microchip’s Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) based device. Bob Vampola, Vice President of Microchip’s Aerospace and Defense Business Unit said, “Ethernet solutions are in high demand for space applications, and our COTS-to-RT devices offer increased capabilities with multiport, SGMII and fiber interfaces.”

Integrated with a quad port, the VSC8574RT PHY supports 10, 100, and 1000BASE-T Ethernet connections. Also included is Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) and IEEE 1588v2 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) a single event latch-up immunity above 78 MeV.cm²/mg, and an entirety ionizing dose tested up to 100 krad. The highly precise timing design and rad-hard capability allows for use in many applications within Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) all the way to deep space.

Includes support for:

  • Serial Gigabit Media Independent Interface (SGMII)
  • Quad Serial Gigabit Media-Independent Interface (QSGMII)

The VSC8574RT PHY is conducive to both traditional copper and fiber. Fiber is considered the next generation of space connectivity to meet future requirements surpassing 1 Gigabit. Vampola ends, “The VCS8574RT PHY with advanced timing features provides our customers with a connectivity solution for deterministic real-time applications.”

For more information, visit microchip.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

