Microchip's Out of This World RT Gigabit Ethernet PHYs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Microchip Chandler, Arizona. Microchips’s radiant tolerant (RT) Ethernet PHY family has a new member in its VSC8574RT PHY, an optional approach when modifying traditional connectivity interfaces to more efficient Ethernet solutions. For a simple substitution for a deployment ready RT device, the VCS8574RT PHY utilizes Microchip’s Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) based device. Bob Vampola, Vice President of Microchip’s Aerospace and Defense Business Unit said, “Ethernet solutions are in high demand for space applications, and our COTS-to-RT devices offer increased capabilities with multiport, SGMII and fiber interfaces.”

Integrated with a quad port, the VSC8574RT PHY supports 10, 100, and 1000BASE-T Ethernet connections. Also included is Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) and IEEE 1588v2 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) a single event latch-up immunity above 78 MeV.cm²/mg, and an entirety ionizing dose tested up to 100 krad. The highly precise timing design and rad-hard capability allows for use in many applications within Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) all the way to deep space.

Includes support for:

Serial Gigabit Media Independent Interface (SGMII)

Quad Serial Gigabit Media-Independent Interface (QSGMII)

The VSC8574RT PHY is conducive to both traditional copper and fiber. Fiber is considered the next generation of space connectivity to meet future requirements surpassing 1 Gigabit. Vampola ends, “The VCS8574RT PHY with advanced timing features provides our customers with a connectivity solution for deterministic real-time applications.”

