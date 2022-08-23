Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Announces its Economy Solutions

To improve the customer experience, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. announced its Economy Solutions, a fast and cost-effective package of servo and motion bundles.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. introduced three distinct bundles that each provide the same benefits:

Removes guesswork from selecting parts

Guaranteed compatibility between components

Sample programs to help customers get up to speed faster

Flexible and configurable to meet exact requirements

According to the company, the three bundles include:

Compact Motion- compact motion is available in up to 7.0 kWs, offering up to eight axes of synchronized motion per module and operates on the new CC-Link IE Time-Sensitive Network (TSN) allowing for improved communications speed.

Basic motion- Basic motion leverages the integrated networking of the iQ-F compact PLC to operate servo amplifiers and motors at a low cost. It operates over the CC-Link IE Field Basic network and allows the integration of other IE Field Basic compatible devices.

Pulse motion-. Pulse motion integrates with third party PLCs. It operates over pulse train communication, which makes it able to communicate with almost any PLC. Also suited for smaller systems, it does not require a motion module.

“This is our first step towards building our portfolio of solutions to improve the customer experience,” said Curtis Sylliaasen, associate product manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation. “By offering pre-configured options, we will be able to target specific customer pain points with solutions that can be customized to each individual project.”



To learn more about Mitsubishi Electric Automation, visit mitsubishielectric.com/fa/en.



