Move-X Releases the Cicerone Board Utilizing u-blox Chip-to-Cloud Positioning Solution

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

October 13, 2022

Image Provided by u-blox

The Cicerone board is a combination of the Move-X MAMWLE LoRa module and the u-blox MAX-M10S GNSS module with u-blox CloudLocate IoT Location-as-a-Service.

Thalwil, Switzerland. Move-X released its LoRa connectivity platform, Cicerone board, integrating u-blox positioning technology and u-blox cloud positioning service (CloudLocate). CloudLocate offers power saving ability at the edge when it analyzes and locates position in the cloud, not on the device, saving 10X energy over standalone GNSS.

Data packets ranging in size from 12-50 bytes are delivered to the cloud using uplink connectivity. The Cicerone board is designed for IoT markets where large scale power autonomy is needed as well as, daily position updates, position accuracy, and location in the cloud. The Cicerone board is compatible with Arduino MKR form factor.

For more information, visit u-blox.com.

