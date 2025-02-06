Murata to Unveil Next-Gen Indoor Tracking and Connectivity Solutions at embedded world

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will demonstrate its range of enhanced indoor assets at embedded world 2025. Murata will be located at booth 4A-646 where it will showcase how its module Type 1WL EVK and smart badges are utilized to track indoor assets and individuals as well as real-time tracking abilities combining precision, reliability, and low latency for an optimized user experience.

This indoor asset tracking uses Bluetooth Low Energy and LoRaWAN making it ideal for the construction industry (to improve worker safety), inventory, event management, retail, and hazardous or restricted environments.

Murata will showcase the connectivity device that has been created in a strategic partnership with EchoStar Mobile and KYOCERA AVX, to bring a highly effective and unique satellite IoT connectivity solution to the European and North American markets.

Combining EchoStar Mobile’s carrier-grade S-band uplink connectivity with Murata’s innovative Type 2PT LoRa connectivity module (developed for an extended battery life) and KYOCERA AVX’s high-grade, circularly polarized antenna technology offers a condensed hardware footprint, superior connectivity, power efficiency, and accessible pricing.

Also highlighted at the booth will be two ultra-low power Wi-Fi HaLow modules (LBWA0ZZ2HK and LBWA0ZZ2HL) meeting the requirements of Sub-1 GHz (S1G) Wi-Fi standards attaining rapid communication over distances of more than 1km.

The compact modules support enhanced power at +23dBm (Type 2HK) and low power at +13dBm (Type 2HL) ideal for smart IoT applications including access control, smart energy solutions, building automation, security cameras, infrastructure management, and medical devices. Visitors will experience firsthand a hands-free access control system integrating the Murata UWB module Type 2BP and supporting the Aliro standard. This simulation will showcase a smart locker with the ability to detect indoor or outdoor user access.

Murata will highlight its iSIM hardware solutions and the offerings of the newly announced ZENCROSS Alliance. By combining Murata’s low-power hardware with cellular connectivity, cloud services, and leading IoT device security from AERIS COMMUNICATIONS, ZENCROSS eases the challenge and costs of operating distributed IoT applications worldwide.

Aeris and Murata has enabled Aeris IoT Watchtower as a feature of the advantages offered under ZENCROSS Alliance.

Aeris IoT Watchtower combines zero trust security, malware protection, and anomaly detection in a zero-touch solution, extending contemporary IT security abilities to a dedicated environment of IoT with streamlined operational ease.

For more information, visit murata.com.