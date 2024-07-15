New Bluetooth Beacon from blukii Leverages the ATM33 SoC

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: blukii

blukii unveiled an innovative Bluetooth beacon incorporating the ATM33 system-on-chip (SoC) from Atmosic Technologies. Utilizing Atmosic’s ultra-low power technology, the beacon features the longest battery life in its class.

Featuring the industry's lowest power consumption, Atmosic’s ATM33 Bluetooth LE SoC allows blukii’s beacon to maintain an idle current consumption under 1µA and an active transmit peak current consumption below 2.9mA at 0dBm. This enhances battery life by up to three times compared to beacons not based on Atmosic technology. Battery life can be further extended if the device activates only with movement, thanks to the ultra-low power accelerometer.

With the blukii manager system and configurator app, companies have access to effective tools for managing and configuring beacon fleets. Companies can deploy beacons immediately or modify designs, like adding acceleration features and a temperature sensor, using blukii’s customization features. Customers can also make over-the-air updates to the beacons after deployment.

Ideal applications include asset tracking, indoor navigation, movement or activity detection, and temperature monitoring. Its capability to operate continuously for long periods is particularly advantageous for hard-to-reach locations in enterprise and industrial environments.

For more information, visit www.blukii.com.