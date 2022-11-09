New Cat 13 LTE Data Card from Telit

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Telit

IRVINE, Calif. Telit released a Cat 13 variant of the Telit LN920 M.2 LTE data card series supporting full compatibility with current Cat 6 and Cat 12 LN920 data cards. The LN920A13 comes powered with the needed speed of 150 Mbps for mobile computing, enterprise routers, video streaming and IoT devices. The download speed of 400Mbps was designed for large bundled data from the edge. Included with the Cat 13 variant is a GNSS location and WCDMA (3G) fallback for scalability within solutions centered around the LN920 series.

The LN920 series allows for cellular bands from 600 MHz and 3.7 GHz, comprising of CBRS (band 48) and first responder (band 14).

LN920 Variant Category Maximum DL Maximum UL LN920A13 Cat 13 400 Mbps 150 Mbps LN920A12 Cat 12 600 Mbps 150 Mbps LN920A6 Cat 6 150 Mbps 50 Mbps

"We are one of the two vendors worldwide offering a Cat 13 variant to customers," said Marco Stracuzzi, head of product marketing at Telit. "This amplifies our continued commitment to provide the most advanced solutions for OEMs that want to get their new mobile computing and IoT devices to market quickly and on a global scale."

Meet the Telit team at Electronica in Munich, November 15-18, 2022 - Booth #145.