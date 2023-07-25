Semtech and UnaBiz Merge Sigfox 0G Technology on LoRa Platforms

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Semtech Corporation and UnaBiz are teaming up to support Sigfox 0G technology on Semtech’s LoRa Edge and future LoRa Connect systems. Users will have assistance in designing products that merge LoRaWAN and Sigfox 0G technologies leading to an increase in the global coverage of IoT applications utilizing LoRa Cloud geolocation on the Sigfox 0G platform.

“With this collaboration, we are bringing together the LoRaWAN and Sigfox ecosystems to expand Semtech's LoRa platform to an even larger footprint of LPWAN networks across the globe and provide IoT developers and customers with best-in-class solutions for ultra-low power connectivity, security and cloud-based geolocation,” said Tom Mueller, executive vice president and general manager of the IoT System Products Group, Semtech.

LoRa Edge and the LoRa Connect transceivers enhance radio performance and includes features like multi-band connectivity, ultra-low power Wi-Fi, and GNSS scanning. As of April of 2023, UnaBiz has offered the Sigfox device library to both consumer and IoT Industries to create an all IoT communication technologies grid with consistent growth.

Remi Lorrain, Vice President of Convergence, UnaBiz ends with, “By accelerating technology convergence at the device and software layer, we provide our customers the freedom to select the most effective and relevant connectivity, leveraging both Sigfox 0G network and LoRaWAN coverage, based on their business requirements and sustainability goals.”

