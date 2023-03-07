The Road to embedded world '23: Culemborg, The Netherlands, Newland EMEA

Newland EMEA is excited and gearing up for embedded world 2023 where it will be located in hall 2 booth 338 showcasing its latest products and technologies designed for integration into various applications.

Newland is the third biggest manufacturer of OEM scan engines worldwide. Taking the customer-centric approach, Newland EMEA provides the possibility to tailor its embedded solutions to specific wants and needs, ensuring a perfect match for the customer.

Newland EMEA’s OEM scan engines are designed to provide faster, more accurate, and reliable scanning solutions for a wide range of applications, including access control, medical devices, POS terminals, vending machines, automatic parcel lockers, and many more.

The engines feature a compact design, making them ideal for integration into various embedded systems. They also offer advanced features such as real-time data processing, high-resolution imaging, and extended-range scanning capabilities.

Newland EMEA will launch its newest EM3088-W, a high-end scan engine with a megapixel imager and a powerful processor. Its wide horizontal scan angle of 99° allows for capturing a greater area in a single scan, making it easier to read a barcode.

The EM3088-W also shows an impressive motion tolerance so that even fast-moving barcodes can be detected accurately. Designed with big-FOV and smooth gradient warm-white LED illumination, the EM3088-W maximizes the overall decoding performance in close-range reading.

Another highlight at the booth is the N1-ER, a compact and efficient OEM scan engine and the latest addition to the N1 Series. The N1-ER’s key feature is the extended scan range, allowing it to successfully decode barcodes from greater distances.

The N1-ER is equipped with Newland's advanced 6th-generation UIMG scanning technology, offering refined design, optimized accuracy, and increased speed. It also supports on-screen barcode capture even from the phone screens covered with protective film or set to low brightness. The N1-ER scan engine has a compact design, making it ideal for integration into devices where space is limited.

N1-ER Technical Specifications:

Data Capture 1D All major 1D symbologies, including Code 128, EAN-13, EAN-8, Code 39, UPC-A, UPC-E, Codabar, Interleaved 2 of 5, ITF-6, ITF-14, ISBN, ISSN, Code 93, UCC/EAN-128, GS1 Databar, Matrix 2 of 5, Code 11, Industrial 2 of 5, Standard 2 of 5, AIM128, Plessey, MSI-Plessey. 2D All major 2D symbologies, including PDF417, QR Code, Micro QR, Data Matrix, Aztec. Image Sensor 640x480 CMOS Illumination White LED Aiming 650nm laser diode Resolution 3mil(1D); 6.67mil(2D) Depth of Field EAN 13 (13mil) 105-680mm Depth of Field Code 39 (20mil) 65mm-800mm Depth of Field Code 39 (5mil) 120-260mm Depth of Field Code 128 (40mil) 115mm-1400mm Depth of Field QR (15mil) 80-250mm

Performance Decoder ASIC (0610) Minimal Print Contrast 20% Scan Angle Roll 360° Scan Angle Pitch ±60° Scan Angle Skew ±60° Field of View Horizontal 28° Field of View Vertical 21°

Newland EMEA is excited to exhibit its products at the Embedded World 2023. This is a great opportunity for customers to see the latest advancements in scanning technology and learn how they can enhance their own devices and applications with Newland EMEA's integrable solutions.

For more information, visit newland-id.com.