Embedded Computing Design

Renesas Announces the R9A02G020, a RISC-V MCU ASSP for Motor Control

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 21, 2022

News

Image Provided by Renesas Electronics Corporation

TOKYO, Japan. Renesas Electronics introduced the R9A02G020, a 32MHz, 32-bit CPU core industrial first plug-and-play RISC-V MCU, for improved motor control.

Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President in Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit states “This RISC-V-based ASSP offers an optimum combination of low cost, quick time-to-market, and outstanding performance…”

Also included is 48 KB of flash and 26KB (4KB with ECC) memory and a complete reference design that has:

  • Tools
  • Hardware datasheet
  • Software datasheet
  • GUI manual
  • App notes

The R9A02G020 is an ideal solution for smart home/city automation, healthcare devices, home appliances, and drones.

 For further information, please visit: renesas.com/R9A02G020.

Debug & Test
