Road to embedded world '23: Zhubei City, Taiwan, Silicon Motion

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Silicon Motion

Get moving to embedded world 2023 and check out Silicon Motion delivering its graphic display SoC’s in hall 1 booth 385. Developers from Silicon Motion will be available for in-depth discussions and expert advice on all aspects of its solutions. The highlight of the booth will be Silicon Motion’s SM768 Graphics Display SoC.

Silicon Motion’s SM768 Graphics Display SoC supports dual display enabling low power and 4K ultra-high definition. It can connect to a host through PCI-Express or an integrated USB 3.0 interface incorporating its Content Adaptive Technology (CAT).

CAT uses adaptive algorithms for higher efficiency and lower CPU. Target applications include embedded PCIe graphics, point-of-sales terminals, digital signage, wireless displays, USB display docking stations/adapters, video conferencing systems, etc.

Applications:

USB Display Adapter/Monitor

Universal Docking Station

Thin/Zero Client

Digital Signage/Video Wall

Factory Automation/IPC

Gaming Machine

POS (Point-of-Sale) Terminal

Small Form Factor, Low Power Embedded Graphics

Features:

System Interfaces

USB 3.0 Device Interface - Connect to USB Host

PCI-Express Gen2 x1/x2 lane device slave Interface

USB 2.0 Hub with Four (4) Port for peripherals

One ZV port to capture incoming video from cameras or other devices

Memory Support

Supports 256MB internal DDR3 memory or up to 1GB external DDR 2/3 memory

Use embedded memory for power efficient and small form factor applications

Software Support

Windows operating systems: Windows 7, 8, 10 and Windows Server 32-bit or 64-bit, Windows Multipoint Server (WMS)

Linux OS (Ubuntu, Red Hat, SUSE, etc)

macOS X

Android

Display Features