Road to embedded world '23: Zhubei City, Taiwan, Silicon Motion
February 26, 2023
News
Get moving to embedded world 2023 and check out Silicon Motion delivering its graphic display SoC’s in hall 1 booth 385. Developers from Silicon Motion will be available for in-depth discussions and expert advice on all aspects of its solutions. The highlight of the booth will be Silicon Motion’s SM768 Graphics Display SoC.
Silicon Motion’s SM768 Graphics Display SoC supports dual display enabling low power and 4K ultra-high definition. It can connect to a host through PCI-Express or an integrated USB 3.0 interface incorporating its Content Adaptive Technology (CAT).
CAT uses adaptive algorithms for higher efficiency and lower CPU. Target applications include embedded PCIe graphics, point-of-sales terminals, digital signage, wireless displays, USB display docking stations/adapters, video conferencing systems, etc.
Applications:
- USB Display Adapter/Monitor
- Universal Docking Station
- Thin/Zero Client
- Digital Signage/Video Wall
- Factory Automation/IPC
- Gaming Machine
- POS (Point-of-Sale) Terminal
- Small Form Factor, Low Power Embedded Graphics
Features:
System Interfaces
- USB 3.0 Device Interface - Connect to USB Host
- PCI-Express Gen2 x1/x2 lane device slave Interface
- USB 2.0 Hub with Four (4) Port for peripherals
- One ZV port to capture incoming video from cameras or other devices
Memory Support
- Supports 256MB internal DDR3 memory or up to 1GB external DDR 2/3 memory
- Use embedded memory for power efficient and small form factor applications
Software Support
- Windows operating systems: Windows 7, 8, 10 and Windows Server 32-bit or 64-bit, Windows Multipoint Server (WMS)
- Linux OS (Ubuntu, Red Hat, SUSE, etc)
- macOS X
- Android
Display Features
- HW Video decoder supports: H.264 MVC/AVS+, H.263, MPEG-4, MPEG2, M-JPEG, RealVideo, VC-1, & Theora
- Support Dual idependent channels up to 4K UHD -3840x2160 @ 30p or 2K/Full [email protected]
- 128-bit high performance graphics engine. Hardware acceleration of Bitblt, Stretch Blt, Line Draw, Polygon Fill, full ROP3
- Four display layers supported per channel: Graphics, Hardware cursor, Video overlay and Alpha layers.
- Content Adaptive Technology (CAT) to accelerate USB, Network display by display content compression.
- Embedded 1x HDMI v1.4 transmitter, output supports up to 4K UHD resolution.
- Dual 24-bit LVDS channels for direct LCD panel connections – Two separate, or single high-res panel
- Dual 24-bit digital video interface to connect with transmitters with various display output
- Dual 8-bit DACs with pixel rate up to 350 MHz
- Resolution support: VGA (640x480), SVGA, SXGA, WXGA, WXGA+, WSXGA+, Full HD (1920x1080), QWXGA, WQXGA (2560x1600) and 4k UHD (3840x2160)
- Modes: Extended Desktop Single & Dual View, Clone, Portrait/Landscape modes