Connectivity Standards Alliance and OpenADR Alliance Announce Liaison Agree to Collaborate on Grid-Connected Energy Management

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The Connectivity Standards Alliance and the OpenADR Alliance today announced a formal liaison agreement to enable their mutual members to accelerate the adoption of grid-connected residential energy management solutions. This collaboration across two standards organizations is designed to address the need for seamless communication between smart home devices and the energy grid.

The liaison agreement establishes a clear division of applications. The Matter smart home protocol, stewarded by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, handles in-home communication between appliances and an energy gateway. The OpenADR 3 protocol, developed by the OpenADR Alliance, enables communication between the gateway, utilities, and grid operators. Together, these two protocols are designed to enable an end-to-end pathway from the grid to the individual device.

This collaboration is designed to help manufacturers with go-to-market time, up-front investment, and ongoing maintenance by establishing a single development path that supports new revenue opportunities through Flexible Service programs. By enabling their devices to respond to grid signals, consumers can benefit through bill credits and additional incentives, while utilities gain a standardized, scalable mechanism for demand response. For regulators, who, according to the companies, several have already signaled interest in mandating OpenADR 3, gain assurance that an interoperable solution exists.

Together, members of both organizations are working to make it easier to turn connected homes into active participants for a smarter, more resilient energy future. Utilities, service providers, and device makers are encouraged to join the OpenADR Alliance and Connectivity Standards Alliance to collaborate and accelerate bringing this vision to market.

"This collaboration is about enabling utilities, manufacturers, and platforms to make things simpler for everyone across the energy ecosystem," said Connectivity Standards Alliance Head of Testing and Certification, Jon Harros. "By bringing the energy ecosystem together, our members are creating a clear roadmap for device makers, and enabling utilities to scale with confidence, resulting in trusted, reliable solutions consumers can depend on."

"OpenADR has been a proven standard for demand side management and flexibility since 2012," said Rolf Bienert, Managing and Technical Director of the OpenADR Alliance. "By working with the members of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, we can help position the next generation of smart home devices to participate in the flexibility programs that utilities and governments are counting on."

For more information, visit: https://csa-iot.org/newsroom/connectivity-standards-alliance-and-openadr-alliance-announce-liaison-agreement-to-collaborate-on-grid-connected-energy-management/