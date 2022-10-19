Infineon’s CoolSiC™ to provide power components for Bloom Energy’s Electrolyzer and Energy Server

Press Release

Image Provided by Infineon Munich, Germany. The current energy crisis clearly shows that alternative energy sources are urgently needed for securing a climate-friendly energy supply. California-based Bloom Energy has chosen CoolSiC™ MOSFETs and CoolSiC diodes from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) to process electrical power in Bloom’s Energy Server, the company’s fuel cell offering, and the Bloom Electrolyzer.

Bloom Energy's fuel cells and electrolyzers address climate change and offer multiple pathways to zero carbon emission. They enable a combustion-free method for generating resilient, sustainable and predictable energy. The individual solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) of the energy platform run on natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen. With high electrical efficiency, the system provides a continuous power supply that is robust to grid failures and weather conditions from -20°C to 45°C.

“The global reduction of CO 2 emissions and a successful energy transition are two of the greatest challenges to stop climate change on our planet,” said Dr. Peter Wawer, President of Infineon's Industrial Power Control Division. “At Infineon, we are convinced that hydrogen is an excellent alternative to CO 2-emitting energy sources, making it an important tool in the decarbonization of the energy industry and the automotive industry. We are therefore very pleased to seeing our CoolSiC devices make a major contribution to the optimization and further development of hydrogen technologies.”

For efficiency reasons, Bloom Energy has decided to integrate CoolSiC MOSFETs and diodes for the power supply of their advanced, best in class fuel cell system. Compared to the previous silicon-based generation, this improved the system's energy efficiency by one percent and power density by 30 percent. In addition, both the size and cost of the system were reduced by 30 percent.

The CoolSiC MOSFET IMZ120R030M1H in a TO-247-4 package enables best-in-class switching and conduction losses and offers a high threshold voltage of V th > 4 V. For simple and straightforward gate control, it features 0 V turn-off gate voltage. The device comes with a wide gate-source voltage range and a robust, low-loss body diode designed for hard commutation. It also offers temperature-independent turn-off switching losses.

The CoolSiC Schottky diode IDW30G120C5B comes in a TO-247-3 package and delivers an industry leading forward voltage. In addition, the diode has no reverse recovery charge and delivers best-in-class surge current capability as well as excellent thermal performance.

Availability

IMZ120R030M1H and IDW30G120C5B can be ordered. More information about Infineon’s contribution to energy efficiency: www.infineon.com/green-energy

More information about Bloom Energy is available at www.bloomenergy.com.