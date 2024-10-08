Press Release: Embedded Computing Design Announces Best-in-Show Awards at embedded world North America 2024

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Austin, Texas – October 8, 2024 – Embedded Computing Design (ECD) is pleased to announce the winners of its Best-in-Show Awards at embedded world North America 2024.

This year’s competition featured cutting-edge innovations across various categories, showcasing the embedded industry’s brightest advancements in design, performance, and market impact.

Using a 15-point rubric, the ECD Content Team selected the top products for their design excellence, relative performance, and disruptive impact in their respective markets. These winning solutions are positioned to shape the future of embedded technologies across sectors, from AI and machine learning to IoT, industrial automation, and more.

2024 Best-in-Show Winners:

AI & Machine Learning

NEXCOM ATC 3750-IP7-6C : A rugged, AI-powered computer equipped with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SoM, optimized for automated vehicle technologies.

: A rugged, AI-powered computer equipped with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SoM, optimized for automated vehicle technologies. Edge Impulse FOMO-AD: Breakthrough technology enabling visual anomaly detection on any edge device, from NVIDIA GPUs to Arm MCUs, revolutionizing edge AI applications.

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

Premio JCO-6000-ORN Series: A super-rugged AI edge computer powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin’s AGX module, designed for demanding edge AI and IIoT workloads.

A super-rugged AI edge computer powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin’s AGX module, designed for demanding edge AI and IIoT workloads. Premio RCO-6000-RPL Series: An x86-based AI edge inference computer built for rugged environments and optimized for AI workloads at the edge.

An x86-based AI edge inference computer built for rugged environments and optimized for AI workloads at the edge. Beacon EmbeddedWorks W5+ SoM: A compact system-on-module (SoM) featuring Qualcomm SW5100 SoC, with quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 processors for portable and wearable embedded devices.

Development Tools & Operating Systems

PLS Development Tools UDE SimplyTrace®: A user-friendly tool offering simplified access to microcontroller trace functionality for embedded developers.

A user-friendly tool offering simplified access to microcontroller trace functionality for embedded developers. Enclustra Pluto XZU20 : An embedded intelligence SoC module providing the FPGA capabilities required for portable and high-performance applications.

: An embedded intelligence SoC module providing the FPGA capabilities required for portable and high-performance applications. Analog Devices CodeFusion Studio™: A comprehensive embedded software development environment built on Microsoft’s Visual Studio code, streamlining embedded software creation.

Memory & Storage

Exascend EM500 Series: A JEDEC e.MMC 5.1-compliant storage solution leveraging 3D TLC NAND flash for next-gen connected vehicles.

Test & Measurement

Parasoft C/C++test CT: A software test automation tool designed for safety- and security-critical C and C++ applications, ensuring higher quality code.

Security

Perforce Helix QAC and Klocwork: Static analysis tools that help developers detect defects, vulnerabilities, and compliance issues early in the development lifecycle, securing embedded applications.

Wired & Wireless

Wirepas Mesh Networking : A wireless networking solution tailored for smart industry, smart city, and smart retail applications, enabling reliable mesh communication at scale.

: A wireless networking solution tailored for smart industry, smart city, and smart retail applications, enabling reliable mesh communication at scale. Blecon BLE with Wi-Fi: Combines Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) with a Wi-Fi-like deployment model for seamless IoT connectivity.

Combines Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) with a Wi-Fi-like deployment model for seamless IoT connectivity. Silicon Labs EFR32MG26 Multiprotocol Wireless SoCs: A solution for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols, designed for smart home, lighting, and building automation.

These award-winning products represent the latest breakthroughs in embedded computing, reflecting the ever-evolving needs of industries relying on embedded systems to push the boundaries of innovation.