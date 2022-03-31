Analog Devices’ mmW 5G Chipset Addresses Full 5G NR FR2 Spectrum to Enable Simpler and Smaller Radios

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Analog Devices, Inc. introduced a millimeter wave (mmW) 5G front-end chipset that addresses required frequency bands enabling designers to reduce complexity and bring smaller and more versatile radios to market faster.

The chipset comprises four highly integrated ICs and provides a complete solution to reduce the number of components needed for 24 to 47GHz 5G radios.

The ADI mmW 5G front-end chipset allows OEMs to depart from the narrowband paradigm where competing solutions have traded-off design execution difficulty and radio frequency (RF) performance for bandwidth, while also outsourcing critical pieces of intellectual property such as packaging, test, and thermal modeling.

The new chipset comprises two single channel (1T1R) up/downconverters (UDCs) and two dual polarization 16-channel beamformer devices on an advanced CMOS process. The power efficiency and linear output power provided by the beamformers enable size, weight, power, and cost reduction in mmW phased array designs compared to competing solutions.

The full-band UDCs with high drive level are designed to eliminate the need for frequency band variants and absorb driver stages for bill of materials savings. The chipset also enables seamless operation of phased array calibration functions online in the field in addition to factory non-volatile memory (NVM) through patented IP. This allows OEMs to move beyond the constraints of legacy NVM-only designs limited to one-time factory calibration of the beamformer, which does not address non-idealities external to the ICs and results in sub-optimal calibration results.

The Analog Devices’ mmW 5G front-end chipset includes:

ADMV4828—16-channel beamformer covering the entire 24-29.5GHz band in a single IC with >12.5dBm output power at 3% EVM with a 400MHz 64QAM 5G NR waveform while consuming only 310mW / channel: www.analog.com/admv4828

ADMV4928—16-channel beamformer covering the entire 37 to 43.5GHz band in a single IC with >11.5dBm output power at 3% EVM with a 400MHz 64QAM 5G NR waveform while consuming only 340mW / channel: www.analog.com/admv4928

ADMV1128—24 GHz to 29.5 GHz wideband UDC with optional on-chip RF switch and hybrid, x2 /x4 LO multiplier modes & baseband IQ support: www.analog.com/admv1128

ADMV1139—37 GHz to 50GHz wideband UDC for the upcoming 47GHz, as well as the 37 to 43.5GHz 5G NR bands, in a single IC with optional on-chip RF switch and hybrid, with baseband IQ support: www.analog.com/admv1139

With a long heritage in mmW signal chain solutions, Analog Devices offers full in-house quality management and package development, enabling engineers to create reliable, fully optimized, and customizable 5G radios quickly.

Product Availability

For more information, visit http://www.analog.com.