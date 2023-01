Embedded Executive: Paul Stager, Director of Engineering, EdgeQ

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

5G brings a lot of promise to the embedded space, in addition to many other spaces. This week’s Embedded Executives podcast guest knows far more about 5G than most people.

Paul Stager, EdgeQ’s Director of Engineering, and I talked about when it’s coming, how it’ll be deployed, and what designers need to know to avoid the potential minefield that 5G has become.