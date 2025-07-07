Embedded Computing Design

AIROC™️ CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU Long Range Capabilities"

July 07, 2025

Video

 

Listen to our application engineer and his team unveil our Bluetooth LE Long Range Capabilities and the outcomes of our extensive testing on the CYW20829 device.

