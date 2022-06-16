Blues Wireless Notecard & Notecarrier

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by Blues Wireless Combining prepaid cellular connectivity, low-power design, and secure "off-the-internet" communications in one 30mm x 35mm System-on-Module, the Notecard is an innovative, developer-friendly device-to-cloud data pump.

Each Notecard includes 500MB of cellular connectivity and 5,000 credits for routing data to any cloud application or service. A first-of-its-kind low-power cellular device, the Notecard provides global cellular connectivity and GNSS/GPS and draws as little as 8 micro-amps when idle.