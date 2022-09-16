Embedded Computing Design

CC-Link IE TSN Capabilities to be Demonstrated at IIC Plugfest

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 16, 2022

News

CC-Link IE TSN Capabilities to be Demonstrated at IIC Plugfest
Image credit: Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric will be testing several of their CC-Link IE TSN-certified industrial automation devices at the next Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) Plugfest at the University of Stuttgart on September 26th-27th, 2022 as part of the Testbed on Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). The IIC Plugfest TSN Testbed is designed to give infrastructure providers a chance to validate their solutions againstt IEEE 802.1, with a goal of validating interoperability between local stations and external vendor switches. to enable OT and IT convergence.

Mitsubishi Electric will take part in the Plugfest with modules that incorporate the CC-Link Partner Association's (CLPA) CC-Link IE TSN, an open industrial Etthernet that includes TSN functionality and gigabit bandwidth.

“Collaborative, cross-industry opportunities such as the IIC Plugfest are a must to build the open, interconnected network ecosystems of the future, where node interoperability is guaranteed," says Tom Burke, Global Strategic Advisor at CLPA. "The CLPA strongly believes in the importance of driving key technical innovations in network technologies to support digital manufacturing and we are proud to see CC-Link IE TSN used during the event. This provides a clear demonstration of how the real-world applications of our solution can be realized and how it can drive convergence."

For more information, visit https://www.cc-link.org/en/.

Subscribe

More from Taryn

Categories
Networking & 5G - Ethernet & Serial
Analog & Power
Sensata Technologies’ Lithium Balance n3-BMS Adds ASIL C for High- Voltage EVs

September 13, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Elektrobit and Argus Cyber Security Announce a Joint Automotive Switch Firmware Solution with Pre-Integrated Cyber Security Functionality

September 16, 2022

MORE
Processing
Image Provided by Sondrel
Sondrel Releases Off-the-Shelf Supply Chains for its Architecting the Future IP Platforms

September 15, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Model Compression Techniques for Edge AI

September 6, 2022

MORE