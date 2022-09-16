CC-Link IE TSN Capabilities to be Demonstrated at IIC Plugfest

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image credit: Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric will be testing several of their CC-Link IE TSN-certified industrial automation devices at the next Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) Plugfest at the University of Stuttgart on September 26th-27th, 2022 as part of the Testbed on Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). The IIC Plugfest TSN Testbed is designed to give infrastructure providers a chance to validate their solutions againstt IEEE 802.1, with a goal of validating interoperability between local stations and external vendor switches. to enable OT and IT convergence.

Mitsubishi Electric will take part in the Plugfest with modules that incorporate the CC-Link Partner Association's (CLPA) CC-Link IE TSN, an open industrial Etthernet that includes TSN functionality and gigabit bandwidth.

“Collaborative, cross-industry opportunities such as the IIC Plugfest are a must to build the open, interconnected network ecosystems of the future, where node interoperability is guaranteed," says Tom Burke, Global Strategic Advisor at CLPA. "The CLPA strongly believes in the importance of driving key technical innovations in network technologies to support digital manufacturing and we are proud to see CC-Link IE TSN used during the event. This provides a clear demonstration of how the real-world applications of our solution can be realized and how it can drive convergence."

For more information, visit https://www.cc-link.org/en/.