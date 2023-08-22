Switch to the ASIX AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller
August 22, 2023
News
Hsinchu, Taiwan. ASIX is releasing its AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller to further enhance portable, high-speed, and reliable wired network connections. Integrated is a 2.5G/1G/100M Base-T Ethernet PHY delivering network throughput up to 2.34Gbps. The USB features advanced Precision Time Protocol (PTP) for critical applications involving precise time synchronization.
Compatible operating systems (OS) include Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS, and Nintendo Switch. The native CDC-NCM driver of macOS and Linux operating systems are also suited for the AX88279. The OS variety assists in a driverless installation for easy plug-and-play networking.
ASIX AX88279 supports 2.5G Ethernet network connectivity through the USB 3.2 interface such as:
- Laptops
- USB Ethernet dongles
- Docking stations
- Smart mobile device cradles
- POS terminals
- Game consoles
- Smart cameras
- Set-top boxes
- 5G/LTE router
For more information, visit asix.com.tw.