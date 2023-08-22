Switch to the ASIX AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ASIX Hsinchu, Taiwan. ASIX is releasing its AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller to further enhance portable, high-speed, and reliable wired network connections. Integrated is a 2.5G/1G/100M Base-T Ethernet PHY delivering network throughput up to 2.34Gbps. The USB features advanced Precision Time Protocol (PTP) for critical applications involving precise time synchronization.

Compatible operating systems (OS) include Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS, and Nintendo Switch. The native CDC-NCM driver of macOS and Linux operating systems are also suited for the AX88279. The OS variety assists in a driverless installation for easy plug-and-play networking.

ASIX AX88279 supports 2.5G Ethernet network connectivity through the USB 3.2 interface such as:

Laptops

USB Ethernet dongles

Docking stations

Smart mobile device cradles

POS terminals

Game consoles

Smart cameras

Set-top boxes

5G/LTE router

For more information, visit asix.com.tw.