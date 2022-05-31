Ignion Reducing the Development Time of High-Performance IoT Antennas at Embedded World

Press Release

Image Provided by Ignion The Antenna Intelligence Cloud enables any developer to get the IoT antenna design right, before building any hardware.

Sant Cugat del Vallès, Barcelona, May 25, 2022 – The antenna technology innovator Ignion will be exhibiting at the Embedded World Congress in Nuremberg (21-23 June) in booth 4A-302. Embedded developers will see the latest Virtual Antenna® technology combined with the new Antenna Intelligence Cloud service powered by AWS, allowing any hardware designer to have easy and instant access to IoT antenna design in the cloud without the need of any RF expertise.

Easy cellular IoT certification for asset trackers, smart meters & automotive devices

The conception of any successful asset tracking, smart metering, or automotive telematics project starts with a hardware design centered around the antenna to achieve robust connectivity and make sure cellular certification can be obtained in one attempt. With Ignion’s Virtual Antenna® technology any designer can ensure that the antenna performance is maximized already before building the PCB prototype due to its unique non-resonant and frequency neutral properties. The result is a first prototype being ready for certification without requiring endless RF design iterations for re-tuning. The antenna is simply adjusted and optimized with a matching network to achieve the optimal and required efficiency to pass certification, which indirectly also results in long-range and low power consumption.

Ready for Matter with Virtual Antenna® covering any smart home protocol

All the smart home product designers attending the show this year are welcome to visit Ignion’s booth and discover how multi-radio antenna solutions enable longevity of designs given the constant development of wireless protocols and application layers in smart home IoT. The unique Virtual Antenna® technology enables the designer to use the same antenna for any protocol, and easily leverage the same antenna design in future products, regardless of frequency.

Antenna Intelligence Cloud for an antenna design in minutes

Antenna Intelligence Cloud is the latest Ignion service, providing developers with an “RF expert in the cloud” to deliver both antenna integration guidance as well as performance simulation in a matter of minutes, making sure any team gets the antenna design right from the start.

The Ignion team welcomes all developers at booth 4A-302.

About Ignion

At Ignion we are reshaping the world’s IoT connectivity. A global antenna innovator with proven manufacturing capabilities to scale and create the new generation of multiband, multipurpose and ready-to-use, chip antennas. Ignion´s mission is to accelerate IoT and empower the ecosystem with off-the-shelf antenna solutions. https://ignion.io/