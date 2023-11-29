Long-Range Wi-Fi HaLow Connectivity: The Missing Link in AI-Based IP Cameras

By Prakash Guda VP, Marketing and Product Management Morse Micro.

The expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across various sectors has reshaped corporate strategies, impacting both connected products and services.

For example, advances in AI technology are accelerating the development of smart IP cameras and driving innovation, from increasingly intelligent security systems to customized consumer experiences. However, easy access to AI services and ML-based edge devices often hinges on the range and quality of the wireless connection. While many consumer and enterprise applications have been served by wired infrastructure, wireless connectivity – the RF backbone of the IoT – has become essential to a new generation of AI-capable, wirelessly connected devices.

Enter Wi-Fi HaLow, a new, groundbreaking Wi-Fi technology based on the IEEE 802.11ah standard. As a sub-GHz wireless connectivity solution, Wi-Fi HaLow dramatically enhances and extends the reach of AI-integrated products such as IP cameras, setting the stage for a revolution in service offerings and revenue generation models.

Breaking Barriers in Camera Deployment

Traditional Wi-Fi systems pose significant limitations, restricting IP camera placement due to range and signal penetration issues. Wi-Fi HaLow technology transcends these barriers, offering up to ten times the standard Wi-Fi distance and up to five times enhanced penetration through walls, doors and other building materials. This capability means wireless cameras can be positioned where they are most needed, eliminating previous compromises and ushering in a new era of flexibility in AI service deployment and coverage.

Edge AI: A Catalyst for Enhanced Performance and Growth

The transformative impact of edge-based AI technology in wireless cameras cannot be overstated. By enabling data processing directly on the devices, edge AI facilitates real-time insights, reinforcing security, privacy, and efficient bandwidth use. Market studies, including a report from ABI Research, suggest a surge in edge AI applications, projecting a 15-fold increase in edge AI inferences by 2025. This trend is contributing to a significant market expansion, with the global video surveillance sector poised to reach USD $74.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4 percent.

Monetization Through Advanced AI Services

The benefits of combining enhanced Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity with edge AI systems are compelling and multifaceted. For service providers, it translates into an opportunity for developing advanced, reliable, and customized services. AI-enabled cameras can handle tasks from real-time threat detection to traffic heat maps and personalized notifications, offering services for which subscribers are willing to pay a premium.

The synergy between AI and Wi-Fi HaLow technologies doesn't just broaden the service spectrum; it also introduces an opportunity for increased monthly recurring revenue (MRR). Providers can now pitch more robust, diverse, and reliable service packages, made possible by the extended range and capabilities of AI-empowered cameras. These offerings contribute to customer loyalty, reduced churn, and a steady revenue stream, essential factors for any subscription-based model.

Future-Proof Investments and Market Sustainability

Investing in Wi-Fi HaLow technology equips service providers for current market demands and future expansions. As AI and IoT technologies become mainstream, the need for products and systems that can seamlessly integrate growth and technology advancements becomes paramount. The superior range, power efficiency and reliability of advanced Wi-Fi HaLow technology, coupled with the swift, intuitive processing power of edge AI, create a resilient, adaptable framework for future product developments.

By bridging connectivity gaps, facilitating the explosive growth of edge AI, and enabling the deployment of more sophisticated, reliable services, Wi-Fi HaLow technology is an essential pivot toward comprehensive, far-reaching, and lucrative AI service offerings.