Product Showcase: Lattice Avant FPGA Platform Boasts Low Power, Small Size, High Performance

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

With a goal of bringing power efficiency, small size, and high performance to mid-range FPGAs, Lattice’s Avant architecture fits the bill while adding in advanced connectivity. Applications that can surely take advantage of this feature set include communications, computing, industrial, and automotive. Specifically, Avant is up to 2.5x lower power than similar class competitive devices; up to 2x faster throughput at lower power than similar class competitive devices; and up to 6x smaller package size compared to similar class competitive devices.

With enormous amounts of data being generated daily by billions of connected sensors, devices, and systems supported by AI algorithms, there was a critical need for intelligence at the Edge. That’s exactly the role filled by the Avant architecture. The big differentiator for Lattice Avant is that it was built from the ground up for low power FPGA applications, rather than as an extension of a high- or low-end family.

To make designing with Lattice Avant FPGAs as easy as possible, the architecture will be fully supported by the company’s existing software tools and application-specific solution stacks. It will also leverage existing Lattice software solutions including reference designs, SDKs, and a broad IP portfolio. Avant combines configurable SERDES up to 25 Gbps, offers hardened support for PCIe Gen 4, and high speed memory interface support including LPDDR4 and DDR5.

Multiple device families will eventually be available. First out of the chute is the Avant-E FPGA family, designed for Edge-based applications like data processing and AI.

Lattice will be showing its latest products and demonstrations at embedded world, in Booths 4-528 and 4-630.