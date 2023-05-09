Embedded Computing Design

NVIDIA Powered 5G Edge AI Solution from Lanner

By Chad Cox

May 09, 2023

Image Credit: Lanner

Taipei, Taiwan. Lanner Electronics expanded its portfolio with its EAI-I131, a video analysis edge AI platform for industrial solutions. It delivers up to 100 TOPS of AI computing courtesy of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano or Jetson Orin NX system-on-modules.

Jeans Tseng, Chief Technology Officer, Lanner said, "The EAI-I131's powerful AI computing performance from NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano system-on-modules, combined with its rugged design, makes it an ideal solution for enabling AI-driven decision-making in industrial settings."

For deployment in harsh environments the solution comes equipped with IP40-rated fanless design. For durability and efficacy, it is ready for temperatures ranging from -40 ~ 75°C.

Networking is provided by LTE, 5G Sub6, and WiFi wireless connectivity connecting with 2x GbE PoE, 2x COM, 2x USB, and 4x DI/DO ports.

As an added benefit, the EAI-I131 is compatible with NVIDIA’s JetPack SDK that includes

  • Jetson Linux
  • Developer tools
  • CUDA-X accelerated libraries
  • Other NVIDIA technologies

Tseng  continued, "We are excited to launch the EAI-I131, which showcases our commitment to delivering robust and reliable edge AI computing solutions that meet the needs of our customers.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

