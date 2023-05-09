NVIDIA Powered 5G Edge AI Solution from Lanner

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Lanner Taipei, Taiwan. Lanner Electronics expanded its portfolio with its EAI-I131, a video analysis edge AI platform for industrial solutions. It delivers up to 100 TOPS of AI computing courtesy of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano or Jetson Orin NX system-on-modules.

Jeans Tseng, Chief Technology Officer, Lanner said, "The EAI-I131's powerful AI computing performance from NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano system-on-modules, combined with its rugged design, makes it an ideal solution for enabling AI-driven decision-making in industrial settings."

For deployment in harsh environments the solution comes equipped with IP40-rated fanless design. For durability and efficacy, it is ready for temperatures ranging from -40 ~ 75°C.

Networking is provided by LTE, 5G Sub6, and WiFi wireless connectivity connecting with 2x GbE PoE, 2x COM, 2x USB, and 4x DI/DO ports.

As an added benefit, the EAI-I131 is compatible with NVIDIA’s JetPack SDK that includes

Jetson Linux

Developer tools

CUDA-X accelerated libraries

Other NVIDIA technologies

Tseng continued, "We are excited to launch the EAI-I131, which showcases our commitment to delivering robust and reliable edge AI computing solutions that meet the needs of our customers.