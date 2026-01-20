Scaling Edge AI: Hardware and Software from Prototype to Deployment

Whitepaper

Edge AI is no longer for just the tech giants with bottomless pockets. Balancing hardware performance with software optimization and robust ecosystem support with the help of powerful AI applications is now achievable for organizations of any size. And the benefits of successful Edge AI integration are many, enabling these enterprises to achieve short-term results while setting a solid foundation for long-term growth.

In this white paper, system architects, hardware and software engineers and developers will learn a practical framework for making Edge AI accessible and scalable. We will give you the practical, real-world intelligence you need to:

Learn the art of balancing the P-C-P Triangle

Compress Time-to-Market

Understand how to leverage platforms to build confidently

Understand the value that software partners and distributors deliver

A collaborative group of experts from Embedded Industry leaders AMD, Advantech, Multicore Ware, and WPG Americas will outline the strategies, skills, and solutions that today’s working engineers and developers need to design, implement, and integrate AI at the Edge applications that will transform and scale their businesses.