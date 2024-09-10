Embedded Computing Design

Sondrel Introduces Advanced Modeling Process to Prove AI Chip Design

September 10, 2024

Image Credit: Sondrel

Sondrel introduced an advanced modelling process for AI chip development with functional verification that runs through every phase of a chip’s development to verify the design is what was defined, and performance verification guaranteeing the chip works as desired. Paul Martin, Sondrel’s Global Field Engineering Director, comments “This new process enables us to analyze and balance the dataflow through the chip whilst executing the software workloads on the AI chip.”

 

Sondrel is currently designing 3nm chips, utilizing innovative technologies to control power management while achieving performance levels needed for chips that are built from billions of transistors. The process captures the interaction between the processors and memory translating this behavior into the chip's other functional areas. According to Sondrel, it gives engineers the power to see how the chip is operating and to enhance the design to realize the needed balance of power, performance, and area.

“To accelerate the design process, we base the design on our Architecting the Future platform to ensure that we have a reliable, predictable path to market. This means we are reusing pre-verified design elements in the process that constrain the solution space whilst ensuring high confidence in the integration of those elements, which also reduces risk and time to market,” ends Martin.

For more information, visit sondrel.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

