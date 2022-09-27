Flex Logix Announces Integrated mini-ITX for Edge and Embedded AI Deployment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Flex Logix Technologies announced the InferX Hawk, a hardware and software-ready mini-ITX x86 system enabling the customization, build, and deployment of edge and embedded AI systems.

The combination of the Flex Logix InferX X1 AI accelerator chip, AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R2314 SoC, InferX Runtime software, and the EasyVision platform for Linux or Windows operating systems, make the InferX Hawk solution ideal for low-power, high-performance AI systems.

Designed for a variety of smart vision and video applications, such as safety and security, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, robotics, and more, the InferX Hawk features the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 “Zen+” core architecture and Radeon™ Graphics. Additionally, the solution also provides trained models for object detection via the aforementioned EasyVision platform, with capabilities such as hard-hat detection, people counting, face mask detection, and license plate recognition.

“We designed our Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series to deliver the performance and functionality needed for emerging AI and machine learning applications,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Adaptive & Embedded Computing Group at AMD. “Whether a customer is designing an industrial application, thin client, or mini-PCs, the ability to have high performance at optimized power and great graphics is a key competitive advantage.”

Below are some high-level technical features of the InferX Hawk system:

Processing:

Dual InferX X1 accelerators

AMD Quad-core Zen+ @ 2.1GHz

Hexa-core Radeon Vega GPU

Video Codec Accelerator inc. H.264, HEVC (H.265), VP9

Standard Mini-ITX Form Factor

2x DDR4 SO-DIMM up to 32GB capacity

Standard I/O:

Dual Gigabit Ethernet

2xUSB 3.1, 2 USB 2.0 all type A

1xUSB 3.2 type C

2xDisplay Port

Dual COM ports

Storage:

M.2 M Key for NVMe SSD and SATA

M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi/LTE support

Internal SATA Gen3 connector

TDP Power:

25W – 40W based on performance

Typical power is workload dependent

Dimensions:

6.7” x 6.7” Mini ITX

For more information, visit: https://flex-logix.com