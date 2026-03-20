Kontron KBox A‑151 EAI Now Powered by SiMa.ai Physical AI for Industrial Edge

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Kontron America has announced a strategic partnership with SiMa.ai to bring edge AI to industrial markets through its new KBox A-151 EAI platform. The KBox A-151 EAI is engineered to empower the integrated SiMa.ai MLSoC Modalix accelerator and deliver more than 50 TOPS of dedicated AI performance within a fully integrated, industrial-grade edge platform, according to the release.

The KBox A-151 EAI is a high-performance industrial edge AI computer designed for multimodal control and autonomous systems. Its dual-processor architecture combines 13th Gen Intel Core or Intel Atom processing with deterministic AI inference powered by SiMa.ai to enable reliable separation of business logic and edge intelligence for maximum system stability, the partners said.

Designed for industrial automation, energy, medical technology, and intelligent transportation, the platform supports real-time video analytics, GenAI, LLM, LMM, and CNN workloads, along with full end-to-end vision pipelines and multi-sensor integration. The announcment said that the integration of the Palette SDK and Edgematic allows customers to deploy complex multimodal models quickly using standard ML frameworks, accelerating time to market without costly redesigns.

Partnership Built for Physical AI

This collaboration centers on enabling physical AI at the edge. The KBox A-151 EAI is engineered for real-time multimodal interaction with the physical world, combining vision, audio, and sensor data into actionable intelligence. Flexible I/O, scalable memory, and industrial certifications make it deployment-ready for demanding environments.

By integrating SiMa.ai’s MLSoC acceleration into a long-life, secure, and hardened edge platform, Kontron is offering customers both AI performance and the reliability required for industrial operations.

“Our partnership with SiMa.ai allows us to deliver not just AI capability, but a complete industrial platform that enables it to thrive. The KBox A-151 EAI ensures customers can deploy powerful edge AI with confidence, longevity, and operational reliability,” said RJ Mclaren, Systems Architect at Kontron.

The device was demonstrated at embedded world 2026, and you can check it out here.