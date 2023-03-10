Best in Show Nominee: ASUSTek Computer - PE6000G Edge AI Computer

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

ASUS IoT PE6000G is the industry’s first edge AI system that supports up to 450W GPU for high throughput, demanding GPU computing applications. Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core™ processor and paired with the Intel R680E chipset, PE6000G supports the latest PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 standard to accommodate graphics cards with up to 450 W TDP, making it perfect to meet the requirements for enabling real-time AI inference at the edge.

Top three reasons for PE6000G to win:

Primed for demanding AI computing: Supports PCI Express 5.0 graphics cards and up to 450 W TDP, for real-time AI inference at the edge

Phenomenal power and thermal design: High resilience guarantees stability under extreme temperatures, volatile voltages and high vibration

Perfect for autonomous driving: Military-grade strength, wide DC-in voltage support, built-in ignition power control and battery-reading capability

For more information, visit iot.asus.com