Best in Show Nominee: Edge Impulse - BrickML

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

BrickML is a standalone device for measuring and monitoring machine health with machine learning (ML). It tracks current (MCSA), vibration, temperature, and audio via its integrated sensors and onboard computer. Using advanced ML algorithms, BrickML analyzes data on the device itself to detect subtle changes in machine behavior, predicting potential failures before they occur. The compact design allows for easy integration into existing systems, providing real-time data analysis and actionable insights, right at the edge. It is fully integrated into the Edge Impulse platform, allowing users to quickly and easily create AI algorithms for their specific use cases.

BrickML offers a huge new opportunity to industry as a plug-and-play device that leverages the benefits of machine learning and edge computing to provide a superior solution for machine health monitoring. It provides: -Real-time data processing and decision-making; -Reduced strain on network and bandwidth; -Enhanced privacy protection and data security; -Reduced operational costs and energy consumption; -Customized models for specific use cases; BrickML integrates these benefits into a compact, easy-to-use device can be integrated into most industrial infrastructures. It is not just a device, but a platform for innovation and value creation.

For more informtaion, visit edgeimpulse.com.