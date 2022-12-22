CES 2023: intoPIX is Bringing its TicoRAW Technology

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by intoPIX Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. intoPIX will showcase its TicoRAW at CES 2023. The TicoRAW is a simple optimized RAW codec for the reduction of components’ power consumption, raw transfer bandwidth, and storage, to maintain high image quality. TicoRAW was designed to target cameras, sensors, and mobile devices.

While visiting intoPIX at CES, guests can visualize the integration of the TicoRAW technology into the new generation of Nikon cameras, including the latest flagship Z9 mirrorless camera.

Nikon’s Z9 camera provides high efficacy when inputting RAW recording up to 8K 60fps sustaining the features of the RAW format. This speeds up RAW image and multimedia transfer speeds and lowers energy consumption while deployed. “Image sensors and cameras are everywhere. Resolutions and frame rates keep growing. At intoPIX, we created TicoRAW to simplify the connectivity, reduce the power and battery consumption, and preserve the sensor image quality for both human and AI applications.” explained Gael Rouvroy, CEO of intoPIX.

IntoPIX invites all professionals and lovers of cameras, sensors, and mobile devices at its booth #55932 at the Venetian Expo during CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5 - 8, to discover the TicoRAW technology.