Learn When to Implement Cloud vs. Edge in Industrial AI

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: IIC

Boston, Massachusetts. The Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) released its Optimal Use of Cloud and Edge in Industrial Machine-Vision Applications. Readers will read a simple guide to help them through the development of integrated machine vision along with industrial cloud and edge computing solutions.

“With advances in technology, industrial machine vision is becoming increasingly sophisticated. For example, today you can perform AI vision analysis directly on a camera. You can also process this data on a nearby computer, an on-premises server, or remote data center,” said Daniel Young, IIC Technology Working Group Co-Chair and Senior Manager at Toshiba. “Understanding where image processing should occur is an engineering decision based on many different factors. For example, cloud computing offers industrial applications flexibility and scalability for machine learning models, while edge computing is best for real-time industrial tasks.”

Highlights Include:

Applications of Industrial Machine Vision

Broad description of how companies use industrial machine vision

Edge Computing in Industrial Machine Vision

Overview of applying edge computing to industrial machine vision applications

Cloud Computing in Industrial Machine Vision

Cloud computing in industrial machine vision.

Deciding Where the Edge Lies in Industrial Machine Vision

General edge computing configurations that incorporate industrial machine vision.

View the Optimal Use of Cloud and Edge in Industrial Machine-Vision Applications whitepaper on the IIC website for more information and a complete list of authors, iiconsortium.org.