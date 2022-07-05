Embedded Computing Design

Renesas and Cyberon Partner to Deliver Integrated Voice User Interface Solutions for Renesas RA MCUs Supporting Over 40 Global Languages

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 05, 2022

News

Renesas and Cyberon Partner to Deliver Integrated Voice User Interface Solutions for Renesas RA MCUs Supporting Over 40 Global Languages

Renesas RA customers will now have complimentary access to Cyberon’s continuous command-based VUI toolchain, enabling them to add voice-recognition to a variety of endpoint applications in home appliances, building automation, industrial automation, wearables, and more.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, an advanced semiconductor solutions supplier, and Cyberon Corporation, an embedded speech solution provider, have partnered to deliver voice user interface (VUI) solutions for customers using Renesas’ entire RA MCU line. Voice recognition is growing rapidly worldwide, driven by the explosion of IoT applications and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renesas is making a Voice Reference Hardware Platform available to enable rapid prototyping and development of voice interfaces. The new hardware platform enables local voice recognition without a network connection using Cyberon’s DSpotter solution. DSpotter’s phoneme-based modeling approach allows quick command customization with only text input, eliminating the need for massive voice data collection and thereby reducing development costs and time. This VUI solution demonstrates the potetntial simplicity of controlling a system with a voice command interface without extensive coding experience or in-house expertise.

Key Features of the Renesas VUI Reference Solution

  • Complimentary access to the DSpotter Toolchain
  • Voice Activity Detection (VAD) to reduce power consumption by more than 30%, allowing power-constrained IoT end-point applications to run in always-on mode
  • Voice Audio Playback (VAP) to enable voice input and voice responses
  • Support for up to two digital microphones and two analog microphones
  • External QSPI flash provides the ability to store voice samples and library data
  • Multiple communications interfaces including a Pmod interface (type-2A/3A/6A), USB type-C and micro-B, and on-board j-link Segger debugger/programmer

More information on Renesas’ VUI solutions, including a link for qualified customers to request the new kit and the VUI solution package, is available at www.renesas.com/voice-recognition.

Subscribe

More from Taryn

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Analog & Power
Image Provided by Semtech
Semtech Announces the Integration of LoRaWAN into Cranberry Analytics' Smart Water Metering Solution.

June 22, 2022

MORE
Industrial
COMh-caAP and COMe-cAP6: Kontron Advances industrial High-Performance Computing

July 1, 2022

MORE
IoT
Siemens Launches Siemens Xcelerator, An Open Digital Business Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation

June 29, 2022

MORE
Storage
Transcend Announces Blazing-Fast Portable SSD ESD380C

July 5, 2022

MORE