The Road to embedded world: Witness Avnet Silica’s Conversational AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Avnet Silica Avnet Silica will present its Phone Box at this year’s embedded world. Stop by Booth 3A-111 to witness a merge of classic charm with next-gen AI. The demonstration’s highlight is an edge-based generative AI integrated in a vintage telephone booth. With TRIA and AMD solutions, it enables real-time AI interactions running entirely on edge hardware.

According to the company, visitors will step inside, pick up the handset, and experience how conversational AI drives meaningful, real-time interactions in a way that feels both familiar and futuristic.

The Phone Box utilizes the Whisper Speech-to-Text (STT) Engine, Piper Text-to-Speech (TTS) System, local language models such as Gemma, Mistral, and Phi3, and message handling with an MQTT broker. It leverages TRIA System-on-Modules (SOMs) and AMD Ryzen Embedded solutions, offering a modular, scalable approach to AI deployment.

This framework enables low-latency processing, real-time decision-making, and seamless integration into a variety of embedded systems. The Phone Box’s offline functionality makes it a powerful choice for industries requiring high security and data privacy. Without relying on cloud servers, organizations can confidently mitigate data risks and regulatory challenges while leveraging edge AI efficiency.

Beyond a typical demo, the Phone Box serves as a window into the next generation of AI-driven interactions. Avnet Silica is showcasing the power of secure and scalable AI in embedded systems, demonstrating how conversational AI can function completely offline. This exhibit highlights edge AI’s transformative potential across industries.

Ideal Applications:

Hospitality

Industrial Automation

Retail

Transportation

