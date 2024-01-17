Embedded Computing Design

Deci and Qualcomm Partner for Generative AI for All

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 17, 2024

News

Tel Aviv, Israel. Deci is teaming up with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to pioneer Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) models designed for the Qualcomm Cloud AI 100. The companies hope to make AI available for numerous AI-powered applications and democratize AI technology for all. Deci and Qualcomm Technologies will introduce two models, the DeciCoder-6B and DeciDiffusion 2.0, developed on Deci’s Neural Architecture Search Technology, AutoNAC.

“Together with Qualcomm Technologies we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AI efficiency and performance” said Yonatan Geifman, CEO and co-founder of Deci. “Our joint efforts streamline the deployment of advanced AI models on Qualcomm Technologies’ hardware, making AI more accessible and cost-effective, and economically viable for a wider range of applications. Our work together is a testament to our vision of making the transformational power of generative AI available to all.”

The DeciCoder-6B is a 6 billion limit model for code generation supporting C, C#, C++, GO, RAST, Python, Java, and JavaScript. According to the press release, the solution surpasses other models including CodeGen2.5-7B, StarCoder-7B, and CodeLlama-7B. The DeciCoder-6B is said to have 19 times more data compared to comparable models when utilized on Qualcomm’s Cloud AI 100

DeciDiffusion 2.0 boasts 732 million parameter text-to-image that is reported to best Stable Diffusion v1.5 with operation at 2.6 times the speed for quality imaging. Both were published under Apache-2.0 and CreativeML Open RAIL++-M Licenses.

For more information, visit  Deci and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

And for more information on the democratization of edge AI don’t miss our Embedded Insiders Podcast.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning - Predictive Maintenance
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Open Source
New RISC-V Company Quintauris Joins Major Semiconductor Players, Names CEO

January 2, 2024

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Ai-Thinker
Ai-Thinker Releases LoRaWAN Sensor Board for Ra-08 Spec

January 17, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Intrinsic ID
Intrinsic ID PUFs Up at CES 2024

January 2, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
SGET Outlines Creating Value Through Standardization

January 15, 2024

MORE